Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 2,576 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.4% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

