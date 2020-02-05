Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 3,150 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

NYSE:XOM opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

