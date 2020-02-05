Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Burford Capital (LON:BUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,572.57 ($20.69).

Get Burford Capital alerts:

BUR opened at GBX 690 ($9.08) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 680.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 863.76. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 380.20 ($5.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,045 ($26.90).

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.