Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Trading 5% Higher

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.55 and last traded at $42.15, approximately 712,577 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 290,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cabot in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cabot by 463.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

