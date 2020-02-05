Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $14.55 Million Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Cadence Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 1.6% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,917,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,810,000 after purchasing an additional 321,281 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Enbridge by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,790 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,259,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,820,000 after purchasing an additional 110,830 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Enbridge by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,289,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,863,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,599,000 after purchasing an additional 400,105 shares during the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENB opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $41.26.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 108.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

