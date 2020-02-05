Cadence Capital Management LLC Purchases 102,454 Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,524,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,454 shares during the period. Antero Midstream accounts for 1.2% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Antero Midstream worth $11,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 19,084,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,584,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,222,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,865,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Kagan sold 22,965,437 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $149,734,649.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $589,239.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,095,545 shares of company stock worth $151,028,254.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. Antero Midstream Corp has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.85%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 372.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

