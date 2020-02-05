Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 1,487 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cadence Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 0.6% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $221.81 on Wednesday. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.51. The company has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.14%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

