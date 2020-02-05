CAE (CAE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.51 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. CAE’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect CAE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44. CAE has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $30.18.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.