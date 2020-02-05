Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of CAMT opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. Camtek has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Camtek by 2,267.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 178,044 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

