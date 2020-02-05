Canadian National Railway’s (CNI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $80.95 and a 12 month high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.443 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

