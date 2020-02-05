Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) will announce $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $5.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Capri had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Capri’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Capri by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 125,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,186,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Capri by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,364,000 after purchasing an additional 364,822 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 78,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. Capri has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.