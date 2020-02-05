Card Factory (LON:CARD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Card Factory (LON:CARD) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut Card Factory to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 130 ($1.71).

LON CARD opened at GBX 89.20 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $304.66 million and a PE ratio of 6.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02. Card Factory has a 12 month low of GBX 86.65 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 210 ($2.76). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.17.

In other Card Factory news, insider Karen Hubbard purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($28,939.75).

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

