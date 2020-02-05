Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $68.25 and last traded at $62.83, with a volume of 13225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.10.

The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

In other news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $2,378,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,512 shares of company stock worth $2,921,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Catalent by 12.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,615,000 after purchasing an additional 388,615 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Catalent by 63.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 5.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average of $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Catalent Company Profile (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

