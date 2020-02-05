Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $59.47 on Monday. Catalent has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $2,378,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,998. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

