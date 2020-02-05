Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 3.9% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock opened at $133.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.76.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.