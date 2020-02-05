Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Lowered to $126.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAT. Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.76.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $133.51 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.85. The company has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

