Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.76.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $133.51 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,853 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Caterpillar by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,808,000 after purchasing an additional 224,308 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 930,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 665,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,077,000 after purchasing an additional 31,618 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.