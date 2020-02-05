Centennial Resource Development Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.08%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CDEV. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $855.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.11. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Papa acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,530.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,256.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 190,500 shares of company stock worth $642,680. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 22,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

