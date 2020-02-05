Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Companys goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNTG. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centogene in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Centogene in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Centogene in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centogene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Centogene stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. Centogene has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($14.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($19.13) by $4.68. The firm had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centogene will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

