Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

NYSE CPF opened at $28.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $805.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.05. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $30.82.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $197,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $192,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $99,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $590,436 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1,282.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

