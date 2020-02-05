Century Communities (CCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Century Communities to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $930.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83. Century Communities has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCS. ValuEngine lowered Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

