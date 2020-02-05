Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $736,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $31,012.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 913,462 shares of company stock valued at $43,455,356. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

