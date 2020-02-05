Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $500.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.97% from the stock’s current price.

CHTR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Argus raised their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Charter Communications to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $528.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.14.

Shares of CHTR opened at $531.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $497.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.32. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $332.77 and a 52 week high of $537.53.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

