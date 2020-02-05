Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $570.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.14.

CHTR opened at $531.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.32. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $332.77 and a fifty-two week high of $537.53.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

