Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.01, 525,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 129% from the average session volume of 229,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

A number of research firms have commented on CDXC. BidaskClub raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chromadex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $252.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 137.97% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. The business had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chromadex Corp will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chromadex in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chromadex by 169.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 97,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chromadex by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 298,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chromadex by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 17,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chromadex by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

