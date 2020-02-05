Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD opened at $74.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.05.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,036,000 after acquiring an additional 329,498 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 79,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.