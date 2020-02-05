Citigroup Cuts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $113.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $133.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.28% from the stock’s current price.

CE has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.76.

Shares of CE stock opened at $107.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Celanese has a one year low of $94.56 and a one year high of $128.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Celanese by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Celanese by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Celanese by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

