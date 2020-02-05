Citigroup Increases Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $605.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $505.00 to $605.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHTR. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective (up from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.14.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $531.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $497.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.32. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $332.77 and a 1 year high of $537.53. The company has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 62.5% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.