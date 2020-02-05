Citigroup (NYSE:C) Rating Lowered to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was downgraded by Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

NYSE:C opened at $76.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $164.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,747,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,738 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,430,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,421,000 after purchasing an additional 61,066 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,385,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,578 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Citigroup by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,823,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,033 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Citigroup by 21.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,143,000 after purchasing an additional 996,843 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

