Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall Sells 4,773 Shares of Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $577,962.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,893,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CTXS stock opened at $123.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.77. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,016,398,000 after buying an additional 754,570 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $37,234,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 272.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 371,200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,828,000 after buying an additional 271,500 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $19,770,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $17,003,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citrix Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citrix Systems to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

