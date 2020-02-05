Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cohu currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cohu news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,112.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 922.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 162,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.