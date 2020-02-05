Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Raised to $76.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $64.50 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $1,226,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,042,241 shares in the company, valued at $72,029,275.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,905. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 716,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 51,520 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

