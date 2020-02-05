Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

CMCO opened at $37.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $828.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.74.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

In other news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 1,296 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $51,619.68. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 6,989 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $277,043.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,197.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,503 shares of company stock worth $738,459. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 116,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.