Comparing Teekay (NYSE:TK) & Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Teekay (NYSE:TK) and Frontline (NYSE:FRO) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay and Frontline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay -18.38% -1.95% -0.64% Frontline 6.76% 5.56% 2.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teekay and Frontline’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay $1.71 billion 0.22 -$79.24 million N/A N/A Frontline $742.27 million 2.21 -$8.88 million ($0.14) -61.43

Frontline has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teekay.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Teekay and Frontline, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay 0 1 0 0 2.00 Frontline 0 2 4 0 2.67

Teekay presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.59%. Frontline has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.53%. Given Frontline’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontline is more favorable than Teekay.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.7% of Teekay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Frontline shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.1% of Frontline shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Teekay has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontline has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Frontline beats Teekay on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of 155 vessels. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

