Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Director Thomas G. Auchincloss Purchases 1,000 Shares

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Director Thomas G. Auchincloss bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $10,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $17.83.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,291.37% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

CNCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 44,104 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 26,393 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 679.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 109,928 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

