ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $82,616,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $469,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,667 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $59,288,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

