Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,563,000 after buying an additional 2,198,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,918,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,070,614,000 after buying an additional 326,946 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 350,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,086,000 after buying an additional 267,887 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,636,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after buying an additional 216,202 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 329.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 249,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after buying an additional 191,100 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $92.54 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.05.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.