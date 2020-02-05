Contrasting W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) & Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.5% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of W&T Offshore shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Murphy Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore 38.63% -29.02% 10.44% Murphy Oil 41.74% 2.59% 1.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares W&T Offshore and Murphy Oil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $580.71 million 0.99 $248.83 million $1.01 4.06 Murphy Oil $2.83 billion 1.20 $1.15 billion $0.87 24.79

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than W&T Offshore. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for W&T Offshore and Murphy Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 1 3 0 2.75 Murphy Oil 1 8 5 0 2.29

W&T Offshore presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 156.10%. Murphy Oil has a consensus price target of $30.42, indicating a potential upside of 41.01%. Given W&T Offshore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Volatility & Risk

W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats W&T Offshore on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 135 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 370,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2017, its total proved reserves were 74.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

