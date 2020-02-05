Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Capital One Financial raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,724.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $30,212.92. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

