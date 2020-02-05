Craig Hallum Increases Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target to $215.00

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $192.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

CVCO opened at $224.70 on Monday. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $235.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

