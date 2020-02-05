Critical Contrast: Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) and Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRL)

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) and Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Seadrill alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Seadrill and Petroteq Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill 0 1 0 0 2.00 Petroteq Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seadrill currently has a consensus target price of $304.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22,089.78%. Given Seadrill’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Seadrill is more favorable than Petroteq Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seadrill and Petroteq Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill $1.25 billion 0.55 -$4.48 billion N/A N/A Petroteq Energy $60,000.00 332.02 -$15.79 million ($0.14) -0.70

Petroteq Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seadrill.

Risk and Volatility

Seadrill has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroteq Energy has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seadrill and Petroteq Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill N/A N/A N/A Petroteq Energy N/A -25.33% -20.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Seadrill shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seadrill beats Petroteq Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments. The company operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offer services encompassing drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. The Jack-up Rigs segment offers drilling services, completion and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. The Other segment engages in management services to third parties and related parties. Seadrill was founded on May 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc. engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah. Petroteq Energy Inc. also designs and develops a blockchain-power supply chain management platform for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.