Cyberark Software (CYBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cyberark Software to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $142.97 on Wednesday. Cyberark Software has a 1 year low of $83.01 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.58. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. First Analysis downgraded Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.63.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

