DA Davidson Comments on Hanmi Financial Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $17.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $538.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 90.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3,419,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,199 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

