DA Davidson Weighs in on Veritex Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Veritex in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%.

Several other research firms have also commented on VBTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $28.88 on Monday. Veritex has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $70,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,806.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 434,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $837,697 in the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Veritex by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

