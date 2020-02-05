Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) EVP Daniel L. Comas Sells 3,100 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,561,184.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Danaher stock opened at $162.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.30.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 116.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

