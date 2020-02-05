Deer Horn Capital Inc (CNSX:DHC) Director Tyrone Mark Docherty Sells 1,300,000 Shares

Deer Horn Capital Inc (CNSX:DHC) Director Tyrone Mark Docherty sold 1,300,000 shares of Deer Horn Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.05, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,490,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,514.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14.

About Deer Horn Capital

Deer Horn Capital Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, tellurium, gold, copper, tungsten, copper porphyry, bismuth, lead, zinc, and molybdenum. The company principally holds 50% interests in the Deer Horn Property covering 5,133 hectares located in north western British Columbia.

