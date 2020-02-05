Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

Shares of DG stock opened at $155.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $166.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

