Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Boosted by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $71.04 and a 12 month high of $86.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

