E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.80 ($11.40) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. E.On has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.39 ($12.08).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €10.49 ($12.20) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.17. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

