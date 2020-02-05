Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will post sales of $59.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.67 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $61.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $214.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.30 million to $216.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $292.33 million, with estimates ranging from $283.34 million to $305.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.95 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGLE. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.52.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $239.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $67,382.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $27,653.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 993,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,367.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 35,262 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $2,079,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,583 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.